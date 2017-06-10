Driver charged in death of London Fre...

Driver charged in death of London Free Press carrier to be sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunk driving crash is expected to learn his fate on Thursday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jinghao Zhou, a Chinese national, who pleaded guilty last month to impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision last November that claimed the life of Gloria Chivers, 60. The agreed-upon statement of facts shows that at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, Zhou was driving a rented 2017 Dodge Durango and ran a red light, hitting Chivers' 2005 Pontiac Sunfire - which was stopped at the red light in the left-hand turn lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 2 hr King of Kapyon 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 13 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) 23 hr Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Wed Mate 1
News France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12) Wed Trumpenstein bank... 2
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Wed highlights 1
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC