COMMENTARY: At Long Last, Canada's Bl...

COMMENTARY: At Long Last, Canada's Blasphemy Law is Dead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

In Denmark, it took the looming spectacle of a man facing trial for burning a Koran to convince that country to scrap its centuries-old blasphemy law . In Ireland, it took a police investigation into actor and comedian Stephen Fry to prompt a conversation about whether that country's blasphemy law makes any sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 7 hr FCC investigated ... 6
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... 16 hr POSTMORTEMEDIA 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Sat The Clown Persecutor 3
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 9 WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC