Christine Archibald identified as Can...

Christine Archibald identified as Canadian victim in London terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, a British Columbia native who went to university in Calgary before moving to Europe to be with her fiancA© was identified Sunday as the lone Canadian victim in a terrorist attack in London. Archibald's family, in Castlegar B.C., released a statement through the federal government confirming the news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Canada most people don't see 2 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 3 hr Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... 4 hr others know so learn 1
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 17 hr UK rule eh 3
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC