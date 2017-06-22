'Cannibal' porn star who ate boyfriend to marry a murderer
A cannibal killer is engaged to be married after falling in love with another murderer on a dating website for prisoners. Former porn star Luka Magnotta, 34, was jailed for life for murdering and chopping up his boyfriend in 2012 and then mailing his body parts to schools and political parties in his native Canada.
