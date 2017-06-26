Canadian English accent surprisingly ...

Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform coast to coast: Researchers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Celebrations across Canada this weekend may look different from one community to the next, but for most of the country it will all sound the same. Derek Denis, a post-doctoral researcher of linguistics at the University of Victoria, said more than just the stereotypical "eh?" unites Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 8 hr Pope 4
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) 15 hr Tnox 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 15 hr Sad 4
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) 15 hr TamK 2
News About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words... 17 hr Scone 1
News National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in T... 17 hr GA Custer 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC