Canadian Coast Guard to continue oper...

Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on inland waterways: union, Tory MP

16 hrs ago

There is word the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to patrol the shores of Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba and Lake of the Woods in Ontario. The union representing coast guard crews and search and rescue specialists announced Thursday the federal government has reversed a decision to close the service in these areas.

Chicago, IL

