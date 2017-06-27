Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Bro...

Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Broadway month-long residency

680News

With two major milestones looming on the calendar, Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company isn't confining its celebrations to Canada: it's taking the party south of the border. The theatre company will be in the Big Apple for a month-long residency off-Broadway, serving as a dual commemoration of Soulpepper's 20th anniversary and Canada's 150th birthday.

Chicago, IL

