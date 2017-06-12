Canada's fed-prov finance ministers t...

Canada's fed-prov finance ministers to start deep dive on marijuana taxation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

As the country's finance ministers meet in Ottawa, the Trudeau government should expect to hear concerns about the added burden marijuana legalization could heap onto provincial shoulders. The agenda for the two-day, federal-provincial-territorial gathering, which starts Sunday, will include discussions on how best to apply taxes on a regulated market for cannabis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... 17 hr David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Fri Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC