Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school union boss
To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. At six-foot-five and 265 pounds, long-time International Woodworkers of America leader Jack Munro seemed as big and imposing as the mighty firs and cedars his members chopped down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|11 hr
|WAB KINEW NATION ...
|3
|Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama...
|13 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|4
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|16 hr
|sad
|1
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|Fri
|Secret agentman
|25
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Fri
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 31
|Kaybob
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC