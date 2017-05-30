Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school un...

Canada 150: Jack Munro, old-school union boss

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Canada.com

To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians. At six-foot-five and 265 pounds, long-time International Woodworkers of America leader Jack Munro seemed as big and imposing as the mighty firs and cedars his members chopped down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 11 hr WAB KINEW NATION ... 3
News Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 4
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 16 hr sad 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Fri Secret agentman 25
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC