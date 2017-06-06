Calls continue for probe of murder-su...

Calls continue for probe of murder-suicide involving former Canadian soldier

Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. A suicide review may have been conducted after former Canadian soldier Lionel Desmond fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother before turning the gun on himself earlier this year, but Veterans Affairs Canada declined Tuesday to confirm what specific steps were taken in the wake of the horrific murder-suicide in rural Nova Scotia.

