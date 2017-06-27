Calgary Stampede 2017 guide: 7 reasons to jump on the bandwagon

It's time to break in those cowboy boots: The Calgary Stampede is hurdling through Calgary, Canada, from July 7 to 16. Dubbed "the greatest outdoor show on Earth," the annual 10-day festival attracts more than one million visitors every year -- all flocking to Canada's third-largest city for one of the world's largest rodeos, non-stop music, crazy food and lively entertainment. While not every review of Calgary Stampede is positive -- there's been a fair share of international criticism by animal rights groups -- "Stampede City" shows no signs of slowing down.

