Calgary man accused of filming women, posting images on Twitter granted bail
A Calgary man accused of filming women without their knowledge and posting their images to a Twitter account called "Canada Creep" has been granted bail. Police allege Williamson has been posting photos and videos - some shot up the skirts of unsuspecting women - for at least five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|4 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|4 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|4 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|4 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|6 hr
|diversitee
|7
|Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l...
|19 hr
|she a social medi...
|1
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|Thu
|CONSERVATIVE PLAT...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC