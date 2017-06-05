Bureaucrats tried to scuttle naval su...

Bureaucrats tried to scuttle naval supply ship plan, worrying it would make government look bad

A commercial ship being converted at Quebec's Chantier Davie shipyards into an interim supply vessel for the Canadian navy. Defence department bureaucrats fought against a plan to purchase outright the commercial vessel now being converted as a naval supply ship because they worried it would make the government's shipbuilding program look bad.

Chicago, IL

