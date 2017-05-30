BU president Fearon leaving to take r...

BU president Fearon leaving to take reins at Brock

Brandon University president Gervan Fearon joins students and supporters as they march throughout the campus last November during the All Out! national day of action in support of accessible, affordable education for all Canadians. Fearon is moving on to become Brock University's next president and vice-chancellor, effective Aug. 1 Fearon will move on to become Brock University's next president and vice-chancellor, effective Aug. 1. Speaking with The Brandon Sun on Thursday evening, Fearon said one of the main reasons for the move is to be closer to family in Ontario.

