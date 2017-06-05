Breitbart said pro-Trump 'Million Canadian March' saw 5,000 rally ...
The pro-Trump/anti-Trump culture clash came to Ottawa on Saturday with violence, venom and an argument over crowd size that echoed the dispute over attendance at the U.S. president's January inauguration. Billed as a "Million Canadian March," Saturday's rally on Parliament Hill drew several hundred people, but was billed as being more than 10 times that size by American alt-right website Breitbart News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Wed
|Lake
|1
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Wed
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|The Canada most people don't see
|Jun 6
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|Jun 6
|others know so learn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC