Breitbart said pro-Trump 'Million Canadian March' saw 5,000 rally ...

The pro-Trump/anti-Trump culture clash came to Ottawa on Saturday with violence, venom and an argument over crowd size that echoed the dispute over attendance at the U.S. president's January inauguration. Billed as a "Million Canadian March," Saturday's rally on Parliament Hill drew several hundred people, but was billed as being more than 10 times that size by American alt-right website Breitbart News.

Chicago, IL

