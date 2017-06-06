Bill to clean up Criminal Code clarif...

Bill to clean up Criminal Code clarifies sex assault laws

Criminal Code changes to boost protections for sex assault victims and clarify restrictions on defendant's ability to claim a mistaken belief the other person consented to sex. The justice minister has introduced legislation to "update and strengthen" Canada's sexual assault law.

