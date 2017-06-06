Bill to clean up Criminal Code clarifies sex assault laws
Criminal Code changes to boost protections for sex assault victims and clarify restrictions on defendant's ability to claim a mistaken belief the other person consented to sex. The justice minister has introduced legislation to "update and strengthen" Canada's sexual assault law.
