Bill from West Nova MP to make Remembrance Day federal holiday passes
The Private Members Bill C-311, officially titled An Act to Amend the Holidays Act , was passed June 21 in Ottawa. Before the bill was passed, Remembrance Day was a recognized holiday in every province except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
