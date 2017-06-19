Banning of junk food sales in Canadia...

Banning of junk food sales in Canadian schools having a positive effect: study

Over the past 12 years, six provinces have banned junk food from schools, and a new study says the measure is having a positive impact on student health. "It's a small step in the right direction," said Philip Leonard, a health economist at the University of New Brunswick.

Chicago, IL

