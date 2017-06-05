B.C. man's Facebook page supported te...

B.C. man's Facebook page supported terror attacks in West, trial hears

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Othman Hamdan, on trial for terrorism-related charges, shields his face from the media on his way into a bail hearing in Fort St. John on July 15, 2016. A British Columbia man allegedly used his Facebook account to express support of "lone wolves" who committed violent terror attacks in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, his trial heard on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... 26 min POSTMORTEMEDIA 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... 13 hr The Clown Persecutor 3
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Thu Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,876 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC