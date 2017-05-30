B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territ...

B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it tussles with Speaker appointment

The feigned reluctance of a newly elected Speaker who, following parliamentary tradition, pretends to resist being dragged to the head of the legislative chamber may soon be more than mock theatrics in the British Columbia legislature. The narrow results of last month's provincial election mean none of the three parties are eager to give up one of their voting members to take on the role of impartial arbiter of the house, and experts say an impasse could send voters back to the polls.

