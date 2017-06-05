As Trump looks inward, Trudeau charts course forward with other allies
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make global action on climate change and sustainable economic development a main thrust of Canada's upcoming year as president of the G7. In the aftermath of President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord, Trudeau has been reaching out to the rest of the G7 to renew plans to push ahead and develop a green global economy, regardless of the United States.
Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
