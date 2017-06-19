Alberta military member facing child ...

Alberta military member facing child porn charges in cross-border investigation

A military member has been charged with child luring and child pornography-related offences after being arrested in Edmonton on Wednesday. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Massey is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and is based in Wainwright.

Chicago, IL

