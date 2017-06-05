Alberta man charged with leaving thre...

Alberta man charged with leaving threatening message for public safety minister

An Alberta man has been charged with making threats in a phone message that police say was left for Canada's public safety minister. Police say the force's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Alberta identified a suspect from the message and officers arrested him on Thursday in Airdrie, north of Calgary.

