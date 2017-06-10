Actor Colm Feore, newsman Tom Clark, ...

Actor Colm Feore, newsman Tom Clark, on panel to choose new CBC board members

The federal Liberals have put together a star-studded cast to help choose new members of the public broadcaster's board of directors. Long-time television news broadcaster Tom Clark will head the advisory committee that's designed to fulfil a Liberal campaign promise to overhaul the process for appointing board members at CBC/Radio-Canada.

