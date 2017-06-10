Actor Colm Feore, newsman Tom Clark, on panel to choose new CBC board members
The federal Liberals have put together a star-studded cast to help choose new members of the public broadcaster's board of directors. Long-time television news broadcaster Tom Clark will head the advisory committee that's designed to fulfil a Liberal campaign promise to overhaul the process for appointing board members at CBC/Radio-Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|9 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Lying Loser David
|4
|Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a...
|12 hr
|Lying Loser David
|3
|1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Sutherland receives Jubilee medal (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Doc
|4
|Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|8
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|Mon
|How quaint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC