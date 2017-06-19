Activist takes N.L. to court after being denied non-binary birth certificate
Gemma Hickey stands on the steps of the Supreme Court in St. John's NL on Friday on June 23 2017. Hickey a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government as part of a crusade to have genders other than male and female formally recognized.
