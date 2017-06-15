a Only faira : McKenna on excluding Saskatchewan, Manitoba from $2B carbon fund

a Only faira : McKenna on excluding S...

17 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been given until the end of December to sign on to the federal government's national climate change agreement to avoid losing out on millions of dollars to help cut emissions. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna unveiled details Thursday of the Trudeau government's promised $2-billion Low Carbon Economy Fund, to be spent in two streams over the next five years.

Chicago, IL

