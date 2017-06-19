1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will die of disease: Cancer Society
Almost one in every two Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and one in four Canadians will die from the disease, a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society predicts. In 2017, an estimated 206,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer and an estimated 80,800 will succumb to their malignancy - making cancer the leading cause of death in Canada, the charitable organization said Tuesday in its annual cancer statistics report.
