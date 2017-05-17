Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna Clinic join Unifor, union says
Workers at a medical marijuana dispensary in Toronto's east end have joined Unifor, the country's largest private-sector union. Forty workers - including reception, production, supervisors and packaging and retail staff - at the Broadview Avenue location of Canna Clinic are now represented by the union.
