Warm temperatures increase flood fears in Okanagan

Rising temperatures are once again stoking flooding fears in the British Columbia's Okanagan region, as lakes, creeks and rivers rise to record levels. Environment Canada has issued an alert for several areas throughout the Interior, including Nicola, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson, saying unseasonably warm weather is accelerating snow melt.

Chicago, IL

