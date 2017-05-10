Victim wants adult sentence for schoo...

Victim wants adult sentence for school shooter who killed 4, wounded 7

The last time Charlene Klyne was in the same room as the teenager convicted in a deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan, he opened fire and shot her in the face. Klyne, who lost her sight after the January 2016 shooting in La Loche, says she doesn't want to be in the same room with him when his sentencing hearing starts Tuesday.

