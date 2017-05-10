Victim wants adult sentence for school shooter who killed 4, wounded 7
The last time Charlene Klyne was in the same room as the teenager convicted in a deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan, he opened fire and shot her in the face. Klyne, who lost her sight after the January 2016 shooting in La Loche, says she doesn't want to be in the same room with him when his sentencing hearing starts Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPINION: Canada's broken military justice
|7 min
|Americas
|1
|Canadian soldier in custody after secret record...
|15 min
|Americas
|1
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|1 hr
|Central America
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|2 hr
|Radon
|1
|Defence policy review to be released after Trud...
|2 hr
|DND
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|2 hr
|Wipe
|1
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|3 hr
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC