TSB sends investigators to scene of boat sinking off Tofino, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent investigators to assess the fatal sinking of a fishing vessel off the coast of British Columbia. The board says its team of investigators will also gather information about the sinking Sunday of the fishing vessel Catatonic.
