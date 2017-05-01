TSB sends investigators to scene of b...

TSB sends investigators to scene of boat sinking off Tofino, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent investigators to assess the fatal sinking of a fishing vessel off the coast of British Columbia. The board says its team of investigators will also gather information about the sinking Sunday of the fishing vessel Catatonic.

Chicago, IL

