TSB investigating fatal plane crash southwest of Kitchener

14 hrs ago

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after one person was killed Saturday when their small plane crashed east of a private airstrip in Blandford-Blenheim Township., just southwest of Kitchener, Oxford OPP said. Provincial police said it was around 9:25 p.m. Saturday when they received a missing persons report regarding a man from the Blandford-Blenheim area who hadn't been seen since earlier in the day.

Chicago, IL

