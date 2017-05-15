TSB investigating fatal plane crash southwest of Kitchener

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after one person was killed Saturday when their small plane crashed east of a private airstrip in Blandford-Blenheim Township., just southwest of Kitchener, Oxford OPP said. Provincial police said it was around 9:25 p.m. Saturday when they received a missing persons report regarding a man from the Blandford-Blenheim area who hadn't been seen since earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.