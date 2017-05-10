Trudeau shrugs off pressure to make d...

Trudeau shrugs off pressure to make decision on Mali peacekeeping mission

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shrugged off calls Friday for a decision on whether to send troops to Mali, saying his government will take the "appropriate" time needed to decide on a peacekeeping mission. Diplomatic sources have expressed growing impatience and frustration with what they call foot-dragging by the government after the Liberals promised last August to make up to 600 troops available for peacekeeping.

