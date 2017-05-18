Trudeau says he'll work with province...

Trudeau says he'll work with provinces on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll work with British Columbia and Alberta to move ahead with his government's agenda of creating jobs while transitioning toward a lower-carbon economy. Trudeau was asked on Friday about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Chicago, IL

