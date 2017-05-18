Trudeau says he'll work with provinces on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll work with British Columbia and Alberta to move ahead with his government's agenda of creating jobs while transitioning toward a lower-carbon economy. Trudeau was asked on Friday about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|16 min
|SMOKING HOLOCAST
|27
|Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C...
|12 hr
|Daley
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|12 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|Fri
|Smell farts
|19
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|Fri
|Storm damage
|1
|Government must have power in approval of infra...
|Fri
|Money Changers
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|Thu
|storm watch lifted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC