Trial resumes for Dalhousie student charged in the death of fellow student
The trial resumes today for a former medical school student charged in the death of another university student whose body has never been found. A jury heard last week that William Sandeson was panicked and incoherent as he tried to clean up around a man's blood-covered body in his Halifax apartment.
