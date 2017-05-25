Trailblazing B.C. politician Grace Mc...

Trailblazing B.C. politician Grace McCarthy dies at age 89

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Grace McCarthy, a former Social Credit cabinet minister in British Columbia who blazed a trail for women in politics and business, has died. She was 89. A statement issued by her family says McCarthy died peacefully at her Vancouver home surrounded by her family Wednesday night after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay 8 hr Good 4 em 1
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... 8 hr Good 4 em 1
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 9 hr LURCH PILASTER 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 16 hr Jason redner 5
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 18 hr TOBACCO TRUTH 81
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... 20 hr as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... 20 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC