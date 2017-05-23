Top Mountie refuses to admit officers werena t prepared for Moncton shooting

Police keep watch on a house as they search for a heavily armed gunman following the shooting of three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., on June 5, 2014. Arming front line officers with carbine rifles was a "high priority" for senior Mounties three years before a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., an RCMP deputy commissioner testified Tuesday at the national police force's Labour Code trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.