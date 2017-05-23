Top Mountie refuses to admit officers werena t prepared for Moncton shooting
Police keep watch on a house as they search for a heavily armed gunman following the shooting of three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., on June 5, 2014. Arming front line officers with carbine rifles was a "high priority" for senior Mounties three years before a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., an RCMP deputy commissioner testified Tuesday at the national police force's Labour Code trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|6 hr
|cough cough
|73
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|16 hr
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|18 hr
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|19 hr
|local CSA farm
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|Wed
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ...
|Tue
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|What Brexxland
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC