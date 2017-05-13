Third-party election activities under scrutiny as complaints rise
The number of complaints about third-party activities during the last federal election jumped almost nine-fold over the previous one, prompting the elections commissioner to suggest an update of the rules. A spokeswoman for Yves Cote, the commissioner of Canada Elections, told The Canadian Press there were 105 complaints related to third-party activities in the 2015 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|38 min
|ADDICTIONS KILL
|71
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|6 hr
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|8 hr
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|9 hr
|local CSA farm
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|14 hr
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ...
|18 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|What Brexxland
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC