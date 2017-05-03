The missing children of Canada's east coast: Census shows rapidly greying region
The red brick school in northern Nova Scotia once bustled with activity. Today, it's a boarded-up husk, the symbol of a relentless exodus from Atlantic Canada made plain again Wednesday by the latest census numbers from Statistics Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|4 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|4 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|17 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|Tue
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Apr 30
|Bee-have
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC