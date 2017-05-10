The Latest: French cybersecurity agency to probe Macron hack
The Latest on France's presidential runoff on Sunday between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen : The official said the Macron team asked the campaign oversight commission Saturday to bring in cybersecurity agency ANSSI to study the hack. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the details publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|4 hr
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Fri
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|May 3
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC