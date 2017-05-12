Thankful climber plucked from Canada's highest mountain 'did everything right'

A solo climber who waited four days to be rescued from Canada's highest mountain following two earthquakes in Yukon was too exhausted to say much beyond "thank you" to a crew that came for her, a helicopter pilot says. Natalia Martinez, 37, was stranded on Monday, but poor weather meant she could not be plucked to safety until Thursday night, said Ian Pitchforth of Trans North Helicopters.

