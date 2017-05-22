Supreme Court justice takes aim at 'narcissistic populism' in graduation speech
Justice Rosalie Abella looks on during a swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada for her and Justice Louise Charron, in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 4, 2004. Abella has made an impassioned plea to the graduating class of law students at an American university to stand against injustice fuelled by "narcissistic populism."
