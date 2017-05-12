Super Hornets likely cheaper than F-3...

Super Hornets likely cheaper than F-35s, finance officials told minister

Federal officials told Finance Minister Bill Morneau last year that it would probably be cheaper to buy Super Hornet fighter jets than F-35 stealth fighters. The cost of each warplane has been sharply debated over the years, and the uncertainty is evident in the briefing note presented to Morneau in August.

