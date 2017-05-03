Solo climber on Yukon's Mount Logan awaits rescue after earthquakes
Parks Canada says a team from Kluane National Park in Yukon is in close contact with a climber who is stuck on Canada's highest peak. Natalia Martinez of Argentina is making a solo ascent of Mount Logan but her plans were disrupted by two powerful earthquakes that jolted the Alaska Panhandle and southwestern Yukon early Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|10 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|10 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|23 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|Tue
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Apr 30
|Bee-have
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC