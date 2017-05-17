Six stories in the news today, May 17
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in using a new app "Vango" during the opening of Microsoft's new location in Vancouver on June 17, 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was to pitch major multinational companies on investing in Canada's technology sector on Wednesday, joining top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit in Redmond, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|5 hr
|New gang in winnipeg
|5
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|14 hr
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|16 hr
|LMLS
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|16 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|Tue
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC