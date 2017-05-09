Seven stories in the news today, May 9
Flooded homes are seen on Monday, May 8, 2017 in Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Police in Quebec say the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, has been recovered not far from where a strong current pulled a car toward a ran-swollen river in eastern Quebec on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|oh sure
|23
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|7 hr
|Del
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|12 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|21 hr
|Ned
|1
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|21 hr
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Trudeau your Pres...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC