Seven stories in the news today, May 23

An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended in Manchester, England on Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears as they fled. Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens.

