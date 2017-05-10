See footage of Narwhal stunning cod with their tusks
Department of Fisheries and Oceans scientists are sharing a video of something they say has never been captured before - narwhal using their tusks to hunt cod. Narwhals live in Arctic waters in Nunavut, west Greenland and the European Arctic, according to the Fisheries Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist...
|1 hr
|Gail
|1
|Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|16 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|4
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Russian Billionaires
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC