See footage of Narwhal stunning cod with their tusks

Department of Fisheries and Oceans scientists are sharing a video of something they say has never been captured before - narwhal using their tusks to hunt cod. Narwhals live in Arctic waters in Nunavut, west Greenland and the European Arctic, according to the Fisheries Department.

Chicago, IL

