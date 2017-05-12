Saskatchewan environment minister say...

Saskatchewan environment minister says province will never allow a carbon tax

Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe says his province will do whatever it takes to keep Ottawa from forcing it to implement a carbon tax. Moe's federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, says she's "optimistic" both Saskatchewan and Manitoba will eventually join the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

