Saskatchewan environment minister says province will never allow a carbon tax
Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe says his province will do whatever it takes to keep Ottawa from forcing it to implement a carbon tax. Moe's federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, says she's "optimistic" both Saskatchewan and Manitoba will eventually join the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.
