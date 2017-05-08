Remembering Bennie Benoit: One of two...

Remembering Bennie Benoit: One of two Cape Bretoners killed in Westray

Read more: Amherst Daily News

When Shirley Benoit first learned that her husband was trapped underground in the Westray Mine 25 years ago, she couldn't remember what he looked like. "I was married to him for 23 years but in my mind, I couldn't see his face - I could see the rest of him but not his face, " she recalled recently at her Glace Bay home.

Chicago, IL

