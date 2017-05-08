Remembering Bennie Benoit: One of two Cape Bretoners killed in Westray
When Shirley Benoit first learned that her husband was trapped underground in the Westray Mine 25 years ago, she couldn't remember what he looked like. "I was married to him for 23 years but in my mind, I couldn't see his face - I could see the rest of him but not his face, " she recalled recently at her Glace Bay home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 min
|oh sure
|23
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|3 hr
|Del
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|8 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|17 hr
|Ned
|1
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|17 hr
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|17 hr
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Trudeau your Pres...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC